Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Financial Survey

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million 0.22 -$12.60 million ($0.45) -2.47 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lizhi and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lizhi currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 665.77%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lizhi beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lizhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

