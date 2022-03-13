Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0248 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $574,579.58 and $24,304.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,271,508 coins and its circulating supply is 23,196,082 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.