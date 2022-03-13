LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $770,436.52 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $770,436.52 and approximately $3,135.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00295303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.32 or 0.01183502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003417 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

