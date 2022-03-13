Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 1,296,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,260.0 days.

LOIMF remained flat at $$28.61 on Friday. Loomis AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $620.82 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. The firm also operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

