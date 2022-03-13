Loser Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $555,160.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $555,160.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

