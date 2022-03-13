Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

