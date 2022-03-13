Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.23 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

