LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,632 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Textainer Group worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 84,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGH. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.