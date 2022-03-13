LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,028 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

