LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BST stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

