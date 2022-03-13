LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $166.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.