LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,135 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of StoneX Group worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $173,794 and sold 16,899 shares worth $1,185,919. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

