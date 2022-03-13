LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,203 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

