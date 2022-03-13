LPL Financial LLC Buys 435 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 752.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Watsco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 189.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $284.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.59. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.26 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.