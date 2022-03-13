LPL Financial LLC Buys 457 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $10,286,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $450.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.