LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,018 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF alerts:

BATT opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.