LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,354 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

