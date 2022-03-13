LPL Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $65.77.

