LPL Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

