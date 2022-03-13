LPL Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

