LPL Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.