LPL Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in StoneCo by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of STNE opened at $8.93 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

