LPL Financial LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 343,807 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

PAA stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

