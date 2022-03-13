LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $438,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $575,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.86 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.