LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,398 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

