LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.29.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

