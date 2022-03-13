LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

