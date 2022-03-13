LPL Financial LLC Purchases 19,154 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alphatec worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alphatec by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.61 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.