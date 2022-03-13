LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,364 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CRBN stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59.

