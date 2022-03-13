LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,832 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CareDx by 49.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,771,629 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

