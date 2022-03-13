LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $342.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $546.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

