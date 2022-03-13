LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

