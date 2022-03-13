LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of GrowGeneration worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GRWG stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $503.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

