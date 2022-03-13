LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $26.52 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -89.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLYM. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

