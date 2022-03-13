LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,643 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $12,581,000. Boston Partners increased its position in H&R Block by 368.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 413,997 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its position in H&R Block by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 1,120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.26 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

