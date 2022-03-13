LPL Financial LLC Sells 119,489 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 44.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $182,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $178,000. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 240.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.08 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

