LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

