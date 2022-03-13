LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after purchasing an additional 147,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.35. 730,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

