LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded down $7.91 on Friday, reaching $91.04. 7,583,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,448. Sea Limited has a one year low of $86.35 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

