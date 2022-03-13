LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. A. O. Smith comprises about 3.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 1,090,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,902. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

