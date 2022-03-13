LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,837 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Tractor Supply comprises 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $226.52. 912,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,677. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

