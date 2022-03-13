LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,442 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. CSW Industrials comprises 2.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 65.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $121.52. 20,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,388. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $125.18.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

