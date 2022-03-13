LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,284 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.30. 1,175,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,588. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $300.93 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

