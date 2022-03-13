LRT Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. 2,346,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

