LRT Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. CME Group makes up approximately 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.96. 1,295,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.