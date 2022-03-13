LRT Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Roku accounts for 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. 5,288,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,322. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Roku Profile (Get Rating)
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.