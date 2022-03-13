LRT Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. StoneCo makes up about 1.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 70.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in StoneCo by 342.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 5,006,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

