LRT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,208 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Credit Acceptance comprises about 3.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $20.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.31. 153,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,405. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $346.49 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.58.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

