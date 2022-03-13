LRT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,589 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Saia accounts for approximately 1.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $1,864,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saia by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.35. 202,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.86. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

