LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, reaching $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

